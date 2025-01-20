Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 102,111 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,111 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.