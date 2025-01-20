Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 322 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 50,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $405.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $413.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

