Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

