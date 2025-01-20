Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentherm by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 26.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.