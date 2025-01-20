Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 832,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ GYRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $26.37.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $185,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
