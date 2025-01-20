Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $688,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $376.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $401.84 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $404.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

