Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

