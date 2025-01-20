Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,006 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

