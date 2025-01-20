HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

