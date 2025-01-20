HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,738,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,319,000 after acquiring an additional 388,073 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,631 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

