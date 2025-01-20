HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 80.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. The trade was a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

