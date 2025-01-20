HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

IUSG opened at $142.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

