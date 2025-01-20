HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $8,643,250.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,512.60. The trade was a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.