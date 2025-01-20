Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) received a C$9.00 target price from CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWX. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00. 5.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.