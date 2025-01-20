Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $37,363.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,108. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $334.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

