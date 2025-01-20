Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 438,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 690,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
