Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.2 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $2,552.66 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $1,955.15 and a one year high of $2,688.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,314.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,285.39.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Unusual Call Option Volume in US Steel: Potential Upside Ahead?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Energy Storage Stocks Charging the Renewable Energy Sector
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Telecom Titans: Comparing Verizon and AT&T for Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.