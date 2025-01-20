Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Huize Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.49. Huize has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.