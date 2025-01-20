Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Huize Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.49. Huize has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
Huize Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huize
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.