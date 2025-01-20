Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
HBANL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,319. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
