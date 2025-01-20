Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,319. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

