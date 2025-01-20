ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 25,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $32.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,222,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

