Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stake Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 285,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

IAPR stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

