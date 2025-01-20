Insider Buying: Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) Director Buys 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

SGC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 808,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,810. Solstice Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

