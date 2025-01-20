Insider Buying: Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) Director Buys 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
SGC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 808,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,810. Solstice Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Solstice Gold
