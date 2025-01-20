Insider Selling: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells 140,500 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$24,587.50.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$144,975.00.

On Friday, January 10th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

TSE BKI opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Black Iron Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

