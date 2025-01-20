Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $503,778.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CWAN opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,803.40, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

