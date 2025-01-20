Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $53,056.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,738.08. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $32.60 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

