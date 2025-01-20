Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $2,008,250.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $121,619.62. This trade represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
