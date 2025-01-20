Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.19 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

