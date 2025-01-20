Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $149.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

