International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.