International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Paper were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in International Paper by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,848. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

