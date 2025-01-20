Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 9,838,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,072,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,713,510.24. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,001. The trade was a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,609,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,343. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $85,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

