Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

