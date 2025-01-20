Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock remained flat at $20.18 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.