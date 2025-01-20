Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock remained flat at $20.18 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

