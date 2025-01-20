Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVMT opened at $15.12 on Monday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF ( NASDAQ:EVMT Free Report ) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.83% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

