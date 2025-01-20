Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVMT opened at $15.12 on Monday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.
