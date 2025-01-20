Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2025

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.