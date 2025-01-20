Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.