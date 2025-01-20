Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.