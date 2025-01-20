Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $409.16 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

