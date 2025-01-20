Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.6% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $409.16 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

