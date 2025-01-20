Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $153.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

