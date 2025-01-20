InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:BSJV)

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1476 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
