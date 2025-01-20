Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $94,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,202,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,580.61. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 816,466 shares of company stock valued at $423,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invivyd by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVVD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invivyd presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

IVVD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

