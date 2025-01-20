IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IQV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.25. 1,253,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

