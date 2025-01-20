Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 25,953 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

