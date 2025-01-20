Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 3,141 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.