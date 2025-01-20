Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 3,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $153.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

