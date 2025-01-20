Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.