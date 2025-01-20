Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

