Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 413.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

