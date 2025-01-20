iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

