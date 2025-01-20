iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

