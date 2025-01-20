iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

